Watch: Baby Chimpanzee Reunites With Mother After Being Bitten By Snake

A heartwarming video is going viral on the internet which shows a chimpanzee reuniting with its surrogate mother after spending the night under veterinary care at Rockhampton Zoo in Australia.

The three-year-old Gandali was bitten by a brown snake inside his enclosure at the zoo on September 5. According to the zoo, Gandali received immediate veterinary care and was under observation throughout the night.

The baby chimpz was reunited with his surrogate mother Samantha the next day, before being reintroduced to the rest of the troop.

According to a news release by Rockhampton Zoo, Gandali has made a full recovery.

"Gandali returned to the Rockhampton Zoo this morning where he is slowly being reintroduced to the troop. He has already been reunited with his surrogate mother, Samantha, with both of them running into each other's arms, which was just beautiful," Cr Rutherford said.



"This reintegration process will see Gandali have one on one introductions with the chimpanzees to allow for the troop dynamic to readjust, which is an important process when a chimp has left the troop and returned, even for a short period of time.

The Rockhampton Zookeepers will be closely monitoring Gandali and the troop during this time.

