Video: Angry SpiceJet Passengers Confront Staff In Ugly Bagdogra Airport Showdown

Chaotic scenes have emerged from West Bengal's Bagdogra Airport after a video showing a heated confrontation between SpiceJet passengers and airline staff began circulating widely on social media. The footage shows angry passengers confronting SpiceJet employees over repeated delays and the eventual cancellation of flight SG 151 to Delhi. The video, which has triggered a wave of outrage online, shows passengers visibly furious, surrounding airline staff at the airport counter and demanding answers. Voices can be heard raised in anger as the situation inside the terminal grows increasingly tense and disorderly.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel were seen in the video, intervening to control the situation as the confrontation showed no signs of calming down on its own. The presence of security forces at the counter underlines how quickly the dispute had spiralled out of control inside the busy terminal.

Passengers at Breaking Point

Travellers caught up in the chaos expressed deep frustration over what they described as a complete lack of communication from the airline. The cancellation of a Delhi-bound service left scores of passengers stranded with no clear word on rescheduling or refunds, pushing tempers to breaking point.

The video clip spread rapidly across platforms including X and WhatsApp, with many viewers expressing anger at how the situation was handled at the ground level. Several social media users questioned why passengers were not kept informed and why ground staff appeared unprepared to manage the fallout of such a significant cancellation.

This is not the first time SpiceJet has found itself at the centre of passenger fury this year. The airline has faced mounting criticism over flight disruptions, with similar scenes playing out at airports across India in recent months, raising fresh questions about operational standards and passenger welfare protocols at Indian budget carriers.