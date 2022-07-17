Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares 'Simple Yet Creative' Staircase Design, Internet Calls It 'Brilliant'

The video has racked up over one million views and more than 50,000 likes

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is an avid social media user and he frequently shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. This time too, he has caught netizens' attention by sharing a video that shows a “simple yet creative” staircase.

The clip opens to show a man demonstrating a uniquely-designed staircase. In the caption, Mr Mahindra wrote, “Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don't know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox ).”

Watch the video below:

Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don't know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox ) pic.twitter.com/IBC6RR591y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2022

The video shows a metallic grill affixed to a wall. The clip then cuts to a man opening a latch and pulling the metallic structure that transforms into a staircase with a railing to the left. The person is then seen climbing the steps and reaching the first floor. He then even descends the unique staircase, before closing and attaching it to the wall in the same way as it was before.

Since being shared, the video has racked up over one million views and more than 50,000 likes. The post stunned internet users. While one said, “Super spacer saver and hats off to idea,” another wrote, “Good creation. Should be adapted by people living in small area by doing this they can increase area for their living.”

A third added, “Absolutely imaginative and brilliant. Hats off to the person who built it and to you for sharing. Thanks.” “Awesome innovative idea and well executed. The designer deserves three cheers,” said fourth.

Meanwhile, another post by Anand Mahindra a while back caught attention online. He shared a caricature on Twitter on Friday which showed two women looking at clothes drying on a rope the traditional way, with one saying, "It dries the washing using the latest technology - a combination of solar and wind power." The post had accumulated more than 9,000 likes and hundreds of shares.