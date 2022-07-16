Viral Video: Girl Touches Army Personnel's Feet, Internet Overwhelmed

The girl is seen bending down and touching the officer's feet in a heartfelt gesture.

A video winning hearts on the internet shows a little girl touching the feet of an Indian Army officer. The video is believed to have been captured at a metro station and shared by PC Mohan, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru, on Twitter on Friday.

Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation.



Jai Hind ???????? pic.twitter.com/mhAjLbtOvG — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) July 15, 2022

"Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind," he said in the tweet.

In the viral video, a small girl in a black dress is seen heading towards the army personnel standing at the metro station. She looks at one of the officers, who goes down to pull her cheeks, but the girl suddenly bends down and touches his feet in a heartfelt gesture.

Since being shared, the video has surprised more than 1.1 million viewers on Twitter. It has been liked by more than 83,000 people and thousands of users have re-tweeted it.

The little girl is getting praise all over the social media for her sweet gesture.

"Goose bumps on seeing this video," wrote a user in the comment box.

Another user wrote, "Deeply touching moment. Made me very emotional. This is sanskar (upbringing)."

A third user shared the post and wrote, "This is what we should teach our next generation."

Recently, a video on social media showed an army officer risking his life to save five persons trapped inside a sinking autorickshaw in Maharashtra. The vehicle ferrying them started sinking after falling into a swollen drain in Bhadravati tehsil in Chandrapur district of the state.