Viral Video: iPhone Stops A Bullet, Saves Ukrainian Soldier's Life

A viral video of a Ukrainian soldier being saved from a bullet by his iPhone 11 Pro is doing rounds on social media.

Shared on Reddit, the clip shows an alleged Ukrainian soldier taking out his iPhone from his backpack. The video focuses on the damaged phone, which has a bullet stuck inside. The 2019 model served the purpose of a bulletproof vest which would have otherwise killed the soldier.

Watch the video below:

Details of the incident were not specified in the post.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 3,000 upvotes and several comments. While one user jokingly wrote, “An apple a day keeps the doctors away!” another said, “iPhones are finally good for something! Happy he survived to tell the tail.”

A third suggested, “Why not create a bulletproof vest with the material used in a smartphone? It will be much lighter!” “Shot on iPhone, or rather, shot in iPhone,” hilarious wrote fourth.

Meanwhile, the video comes at a time when the war between Ukraine and Russia is showing no signs of an end. On Saturday, Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol. The Ukrainian emergency services said that two people were wounded and another two were trapped under rubble.

On Friday, Ukraine also announced that eight people were killed and 13 injured in a string of shellings in 10 locations in the eastern region of Donetsk. A day before that, Kyiv informed that the Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea hit an office building in Vinnytsia. The strike killed at least 23 people and wounded dozens, the officials added.

Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24. Moscow has repeatedly argued that its operation is targeting only Ukraine's military infrastructure and not the civilian population. However, the West has rejected Russia's claims and the United Nations has also stated that thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine. Tens of thousands of combatants have also been killed.