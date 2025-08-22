Watch: Alexander Isak Given 'Digital Snan' Amid Liverpool Transfer Saga, Video Viral

The transfer saga involving Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Liverpool appears to have peaked after the Swedish striker was given a digital snan (virtual dip) in the holy water on Sangam in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The man, Deepak Goyal, who identifies himself as a 'Digital Snan Guru', can be seen performing the digital snan with Isak's photograph in his hand.

"This is Alexander Isak. I wish him best of luck for joining Liverpool Football team. I hope he joins Liverpool football team very soon," Mr Goyal can be heard saying in the video.

"I am performing digital snan or a virtual dip in the holy waters here at Sangam today," he added.

The 'digital snan' trend first gained prominence during the Mahakumbh, earlier this year and has resurfaced in recent weeks. As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users having a laugh over the 'digital snan' trend.

"Only this can end the transfer saga now," said one user, while another added: "Isak, here we go soon. FSG need to hire him."

A third commented: "Now only this can help to calm down the situation."

Isak has been involved in a messy transfer saga involving Liverpool. The striker wants a permanent move to the Premier League champions, but Newcastle United are unwilling to release their star player until reinforcements are signed. While Liverpool are willing to pay a British record fee for the transfer, Newcastle's delay means the drama could stretch to deadline day.

See the viral video here:

Sydney Sweeney digital snan

This is not the first instance when Mr Goyal has gone viral for performing a digital snan for a celebrity. Earlier this month, he dipped Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney's photo in the Sangam water, leading to a flurry of reactions

"This is Sydney Sweeney. She needs no introduction. I am going to perform a 'digital snan' or virtual dip in the holy water of Sangam in Prayagraj here on the 3rd of August, 2025," he can be heard saying in the video.