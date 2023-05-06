Watch: 15-Feet-Long King Cobra Hides Under A Car, Snake Catcher Skillfully Rescues It

The snake was then released into a forest.

People are scared of snakes as these reptiles have a notorious reputation for sliding into the trickiest of spots. Encountering a snake is more common than people think as snakes camouflage themselves cleverly. With the onset of rain, they can be found in all odd places. Recently, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is well-known for sharing interesting wildlife content, posted a scary video of a King Cobra being rescued that was hiding underneath a car.

''King Cobra are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued & released in the wild. The entire operation is done by trained snake catchers. Please don't try on your own. With the onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places,'' Mr Nanda wrote while sharing the video.

King Cobra's are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued & released in the wild.



Entire operation is by trained snake catchers. Please don't try on your own. With onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places. pic.twitter.com/g0HwMEJwp2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 4, 2023

The video shows a trained snake catcher catching a 15-foot-long cobra with the help of a pointed pole. He then skillfully holds the giant cobra and directs it towards a long bag. As per Mr Nanda's caption, the snake was then released into a forest.

Internet users were fascinated with the video and lauded the snake catcher for his skill and expertise.

One user wrote, ''Great video. I have seen venom collection in snake park of Tamilnadu and watched their expertise.'' A second commented, ''Warmth lures them to venture! Good to see the rescue and release efforts.''

A third said, ''These Magnificent animals are India's pride. Highly and widely abused by us, humans. Even their survival is under threat due to human activities. They must be protected and preserved.'' A fourth added, ''Observe how adeptly he handles the massive serpent.''

According to National Geographic, these snakes can literally "stand up" and look a full-grown person in the eye. The amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people.