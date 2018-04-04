Cops Hope To Catch Thief Using This Awful Sketch. Massive Fail, Says Twitter

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1edpic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018
The sketch went viral as netizens derided the hilarious digital creation. The tweet had collected 15,000 retweets and 2,500 responses at the time of writing this.
Theres something quite distinctive about this suspect, But i cant put my finger on it— Macfearghais (@macfearghais1) April 4, 2018
Last seen walking this dog. pic.twitter.com/vVYk4ytrZO— evilocity (@evilocity) April 3, 2018
Case is closed. I found your man in a pineapple under the sea. It was a real shocker. pic.twitter.com/dZ0lwJAw9K— emily (@pure_howell) April 3, 2018
Times must be hard after his Banana Splits days. pic.twitter.com/U0XeU4G774— karl newsome (@karlsn74) April 3, 2018
Spotted the fiend walking past my van earlier pic.twitter.com/uiQbVDqygI— MACE (@macewhu69) April 3, 2018
His dentist should be able to ID him without films. pic.twitter.com/xMI1ni5aUF— Laura Mcc (@lauraMcc1422) April 4, 2018
April 3, 2018
This is the description??? LOL No wonder they say eyewitnesses are unreliable! pic.twitter.com/zQrvjV7gYx— Nikki Baby (@Never4gtDresden) April 3, 2018
Responding to the jeering on Twitter, the department clarified that the sketch was indeed real and based on the description provided by the victim. We are not sure how helpful the sketch would be but police hope all this attention thanks to the Internet will assist them in tracing the man.
We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018
Though not all terrible sketches are a work of computers. Previously, an eyewitness sketch of a thief in Lancaster, UK went viral for being extremely cartoon-like. But surprisingly, police was able to identify the thief despite the eyewitness' poor drawing skills.