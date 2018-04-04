Cops Hope To Catch Thief Using This Awful Sketch. Massive Fail, Says Twitter

The suspect posed as a local official and, along with his accomplice, stole cash from a woman's house

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1edpic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

Theres something quite distinctive about this suspect, But i cant put my finger on it — Macfearghais (@macfearghais1) April 4, 2018

Last seen walking this dog. pic.twitter.com/vVYk4ytrZO — evilocity (@evilocity) April 3, 2018

Case is closed. I found your man in a pineapple under the sea. It was a real shocker. pic.twitter.com/dZ0lwJAw9K — emily (@pure_howell) April 3, 2018

Times must be hard after his Banana Splits days. pic.twitter.com/U0XeU4G774 — karl newsome (@karlsn74) April 3, 2018

Spotted the fiend walking past my van earlier pic.twitter.com/uiQbVDqygI — MACE (@macewhu69) April 3, 2018

His dentist should be able to ID him without films. pic.twitter.com/xMI1ni5aUF — Laura Mcc (@lauraMcc1422) April 4, 2018

This is the description??? LOL No wonder they say eyewitnesses are unreliable! pic.twitter.com/zQrvjV7gYx — Nikki Baby (@Never4gtDresden) April 3, 2018

We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018