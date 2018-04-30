"Want To Meet JK Rowling" Jammu And Kashmir Girl Wrote In Letter. Author Responds

"May Allah bless JK Rowling and give her a long life," wrote the young girl

Offbeat | | Updated: April 30, 2018 12:13 IST
JK Rowling responded to a tweet tagging her.

JK Rowling has fans across the globe. The UK-based author has inspired millions with her iconic 'Harry Potter' series, and one such person is a young girl from India. 12-year-old Kulsum from Jammu and Kashmir, however, was luckier than other fans in that she managed to catch the author's eye with an endearing piece that she penned down.

Kulsum, a student of Haji Public School, wrote in her letter that she was inspired by JK Rowling because she never gave up through difficulties and added that she would like to meet her someday.

"May Allah bless JK Rowling and give her a long life so that when I grow up I get to meet her," wrote Kulsum.
 
The letter was tweeted to Ms Rowling by Twitter-user Sabbah Haji Baji, who invited the author to come visit them in the Himalayas.
 
In a wonderful gesture, not only did the famous author respond to the tweet, she also added that she would like to send Kulsum something.

"Please can you send me Kulsum's full name by DM? I'd love to send her something," wrote Ms Rowling.
 
Her wonderful gesture earned her much praise on Twitter:
 
In 2016, JK Rowling had gifted a 7-year-old girl in Syria signed copies of her famous Harry Potter books.

 

