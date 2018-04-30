'Want To Meet JK Rowling' Jammu And Kashmir Girl Wrote In Letter. Author Responds

Kulsum, a student of Haji Public School, wrote in her letter that she was inspired by JK Rowling because she never gave up through difficulties and added that she would like to meet her someday.
"May Allah bless JK Rowling and give her a long life so that when I grow up I get to meet her," wrote Kulsum.
#HajiPublicSchool Kulsum pic.twitter.com/JnCPKtnN14- EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) April 26, 2018
The letter was tweeted to Ms Rowling by Twitter-user Sabbah Haji Baji, who invited the author to come visit them in the Himalayas.
Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at #HajiPublicSchool . https://t.co/F9tvShYJsm- Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) April 26, 2018
In a wonderful gesture, not only did the famous author respond to the tweet, she also added that she would like to send Kulsum something.
Please can you send me Kulsum's full name by DM? I'd love to send her something.- J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2018
Her wonderful gesture earned her much praise on Twitter:
"May Allah bless JK Rowling" pic.twitter.com/uxMlF8uLiG- Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) April 26, 2018
You are so good, @jk_rowling. This made my day, just reading this. I can only imagine how much it will mean to the student to have you send her something. Inspiration to last a lifetime will be the foundation of your gift, and that is priceless.- Paula Bruno, Ph.D. (@2HeartsWellness) April 26, 2018
Mam. This is the most beautiful thing i ve ever came across on twitter. May God bless you. Big fan.- Wasim Shaikh (@swasim73) April 27, 2018
In 2016, JK Rowling had gifted a 7-year-old girl in Syria signed copies of her famous Harry Potter books.
