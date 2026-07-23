Want A Job At Google? These 3 Resume Tips Could Help You Avoid Rejection

Getting noticed by Google starts with a strong resume, according to Amanda, a recruiter based at the company's Dublin office in Ireland. In a video shared by Life at Google on 22 July 2026, Amanda outlined three simple tips that could help job seekers improve their applications and avoid common mistakes.

Her first piece of advice was to tailor the resume to the job description. Instead of simply listing previous duties, candidates should explain how their skills and experience match the role they are applying for. She also encouraged applicants to include measurable results wherever possible.

For example, rather than writing that they led a team, candidates should mention the size of the team and the impact of their work, such as improving efficiency by a certain percentage. Amanda said numbers help recruiters better understand a candidate's achievements.

Her second tip focused on the minimum qualifications listed in the job posting. She said these are the essential requirements for the role and should be clearly visible on the resume. If recruiters have to search for this information, they could miss it during the review process.

Finally, Amanda advised applicants to keep their resumes clear and concise. While Google does not have a strict page limit, she said recruiters review a large number of applications, making it important for resumes to be easy to read and focused on the most relevant achievements.

She compared a resume to a professional highlight reel rather than a full autobiography. Amanda also encouraged job seekers to visit Google's careers website to explore current openings and said questions about the hiring process could be shared in the comments for future videos.