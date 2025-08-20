Volcano Erupts In The Background While Man Proposes To His Girlfriend: "It's All Just Perfect"

A sweet love story of a couple was made memorable by a volcano when it erupted in the background while the man was proposing to his girlfriend in Guatemala. The once-in-a-lifetime moment will be cherished by the man, named Justin Lee, and his girlfriend, Morgan, for a very long time.

When Justin got down on one knee, Volcan Fuego erupted in the background, spewing red flames and smoke into the air. The eruption created a romantic backdrop.

Watch the video here:

The video was originally shared on June 6, 2025, but went viral after it was re-shared on Instagram on August 18.

"For anyone who doesn't know, I got proposed to by my long-term boyfriend @jleenumbers on Volcan Acatenango in Guatemala. Volcan Fuego is what is erupting in the background. We got very lucky because the eruption you see in the video was the first visible eruption we saw that day," Morgan wrote in a caption.

The video has captured hearts online, with social media users praising the couple's unforgettable moment. One user said it was "straight out of a fantasy book". Another user said, "The volcano was also excited for you guys".

"The lightning, the lava, the love, the question, the answer, it's all just perfect," a third user wrote.

Morgan has also mentioned that the Volcan Fuego holds spiritual significance in Guatemalan indigenous culture and represents a connection to the supernatural.

"In Guatemalan indigenous culture, Volcan Fuego serves as a sacred link to the spiritual world, with eruptions seen as powerful manifestations of the supernatural and an opportunity for rituals and offerings. Taking 'I lava you' to a whole new level," she added.