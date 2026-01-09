Viral X Post Details 8-Step Guide To Reduce Telemarketer And Spam Calls

Spam calls are a widespread modern nuisance affecting nearly everyone with a mobile phone. Recently, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a simple, step-by-step method that went viral, offering individuals a way to potentially reduce the number of calls from telemarketers and scammers.

Marketing professional Chidanand Tripathi explained that users are targeted when their number is sold to data brokers after they sign up for any service online. The number is then packaged with the location, age, income and further sold to data centres. Whenever the user engages with the call by picking it up or declining it, the scammers receive confirmation that the number is active, leading to an increase in spam attacks.

Here is the eight-point guide listed by Tripathi to ensure that spam calls do not trouble users:

Tripathi urged users to visit DoNotCall dot gov, a free, government-backed platform and enter their contact number. Within 31 days, legitimate telemarketers would stop calling you. He also suggested enabling the phone's built-in spam blocker, which could stop 80 per cent of the spam calls immediately. Downloading spam-blocking apps like RoboKIller Nomorobo, and Truecaller could also help avoid spam calls. He urged users to remove their number from data broker sites like Spokeo, WhitePages and BeenVerified that sell their information. By not answering unknown calls and reducing interaction, users can send a message to scammers that their number is not active. Tripathi also advised using a disposable number for signups. For example, get a Google Voice number and use it for online shopping, forms, and sketchy websites. Block international calls if you don't need them. Report every spam call to FTC via ReportFraud dot ftc dot gov.

You've been blocking spam calls wrong this entire time.



Every time you decline, you confirm your number is active.



The calls multiply.



Here's what actually works: — Chidanand Tripathi (@thetripathi58) January 8, 2026

'Great List'

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly five million views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Tripathi for sharing the tips.

"Great list! My carrier has built in spam protection and I let the suspicious numbers ring. I only get 1-2 spam calls a month or none at all thanks to this," said one user, while another added: "Thanks man I get annihilated by spam calls and never really thought about how to fix the issue. Great thread."

A third commented: "What's worked for me: Give friends and family ringtones, default ringtone is silent. Unknown callers go to vm because you don't even hear the call."

A fourth said: "Another effective method is to document meticulously and sue the offenders per violation. This gets your number flagged as a litigation risk."