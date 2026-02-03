Woman Asks Delivery Agent To Bring Food Inside Graveyard, Internet Calls It "Scripted"

A video has surfaced online showing a delivery agent being asked to deliver food inside a graveyard late at night. The video opens with the delivery agent on the phone telling the customer that he has reached the location. She calmly replies, "Okay, just walk straight ahead… there's a dog sitting on the side; don't worry about it." The agent takes a few steps, peers forward, then stops abruptly. He then says, "Graveyard?! Ma'am, it's completely dark in there… I'm not going inside." Without missing a beat, the woman answers, "Yes, just come inside the gate and give the delivery."

However, the delivery agent refused to enter, citing discomfort and fear. The delivery agent stood firm, telling the woman she'd need to collect the food at the gate or he would cancel the order. The conversation took a bizarre turn when the woman claimed she was "partying with friends" in the graveyard. The agent was stunned, asking her, "Do people actually order food to graveyards?"

The woman then accused the delivery agent of being scared of ghosts. Unfazed, he responded that it wasn't about fear but about the inappropriateness and safety risks of entering a graveyard at night. He reiterated his request for her to cancel the order, making it clear he wouldn't proceed further.

pic.twitter.com/FZePgFgv44 — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) February 1, 2026

NDTV could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Social Media Reaction

While some backed the agent's decision, others wondered why the delivery was scheduled at that location. Others were disturbed by the woman's behaviour, labelling it unsettling. The clip has also sparked conversations about personal boundaries, workplace comfort, and the unexpected situations delivery workers face.

One user wrote, "People often forget that delivery agents are human beings, not robots. Expecting someone to walk into a graveyard just to deliver food is completely unrealistic. If he refused, it was for his safety and peace of mind, and that decision deserves respect.

Another said, "But what is seriously wrong with these content creators? Do you even think before making such videos? Do you realize the kind of mental pressure and fear that delivery person must have gone through? You may have created a lifelong impact on him, just for content and views. Just imagine if it was you or your loved one in that situation. Would you still call it content?"

However, a majority of users claimed that the video was scripted for social media likes. Some also suggested that it might have been a prank.

A third stated, "This is a prank I guess. There is absolutely no chance that the woman was that calm while sitting in a graveyard, so much soch that she ordered food for herself, even if she is with her friends."

"How is this okay? I believe this is a prank and people should not do such jokes," added a fourth.