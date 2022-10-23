Viral Video: Wild Elephant Tried To Board A Bus. This Happened Next

The location of the incident is yet to be known.

A video showing a giant wild elephant charging at a tourist bus is gaining traction on social media. The clip was shared by Umashankar Singh on Twitter on Saturday and since it has accumulated more than 127,000 views and over 3,400 likes.

"Tata ki bus ke darwaze itne chotte hai ki 'badi savari' chad he nahi payi (The doors of Tata's bus are so small that the 'Big Ride' couldn't even climb!)," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The video opened to show a giant elephant charging at a moving bus. The tusker was seen attacking the vehicle with its trunk on a highway road.

In the video, the bus, moving at a slow pace, was seen completely halting as the elephant charged at its gate. The animal looked as if it was trying to enter the vehicle. But fortunately, at the end of the clip, the wild tusker was seen separating its way from the bus without causing any harm to anyone.

The location of the incident is yet to be known. The clip was initially shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra, with the caption, "Diwali ki chuttiyan mein sabhi jald se jald ghar pahuchana chahatein hain (Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the Diwali holidays)". Mr Kabra's post garnered more than 128,000 views and thousands of likes.

In the comment section, one internet user jokingly said, "It seems the elephant is eagerly join the ride into the bus". Another simply called the video "really very cute".

Meanwhile, earlier another video showing another instance of animal and human interaction had gone viral on the internet. In the clip, an elephant herd was seen stopping a truck to treat themselves with sugarcane. Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, tweeted the video with an amusing caption, "Tax deduction at source!!". The video amassed nearly 13,000 views, 130 retweets, and over 1,300 likes.