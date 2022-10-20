'Tax Deduction At Source': Bureaucrat Shares Video Of Elephants Eating Sugarcane From Truck

Praveen Kaswan, an officer of the Indian Forest Services, tweeted the video.

In India, there are numerous national parks and wildlife refuges where animals can find refuge. In the country's forest land, encounters between humans and animals are pretty common. Here's another instance of animal and human interaction that has been captured on camera, this time an elephant herd stopping a truck to treat themselves with sugarcane.

Praveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, tweeted the video with an amusing comment, "Tax deduction at source!!".

Tax deduction at source !! pic.twitter.com/h6OO8xsjc9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 20, 2022

In the short clip, a few elephants are seen grabbing sugarcanes from the truck in the middle of the road and feasting on them.

The video has so far amassed nearly 13,000 views, 130 retweets, and over 1,300 likes.

Reacting to this fascinating animal-human encounter, social media users left several interesting comments in the comments section.

"As per Marwad, it's Chungi (Octroi)," commented one user. " The only TDS no one will complain about paying. We should give back to nature. We owe so much !!," commented another.

This is not the first time the officer has shared an adorable video of elephants, in July this year he tweeted a similar video with the caption "What will you call this tax".

What will you call this tax. pic.twitter.com/ypijxlSY5t — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 24, 2022

In the short clip, two elephants, one of them a calf, are seen obstructing the way of a sugarcane-laden truck. A person standing atop the truck starts tossing bundles of sugar cane to the elephants. As soon as the bundles land, the elephants move to the roadside and immediately start feasting on them.