Viral Video: Man Kissing King Cobra On Head Leaves Internet Terrified

A video of a man kissing the world's most poisonous snake, King Cobra on its head is going viral on the internet. Posted by an Instagram user, Saurabh Jadhav Jadhav, the video shows a man closely following a snake to kiss it. Moments later, the man successfully planted a kiss on its head.

In the caption, Mr Jadhav mentioned the name of the snake expert is Vava Suresh. Mr Suresh is a wildlife conservationist and a snake expert. He is popular for handling and rescuing snakes. Mr Vava has also been subjected to snake bites, so far, he has caught more than 38,000 snakes and received more than 3,000 snake bites, according to Newsminute.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted 2 days ago and it has gathered more than 13,000 views and several comments. A user commented, "Oh god, that's risky." Another commented, "Awww I love that. but it's too risky." Third commented, "Love it."

Meanwhile, another video of a man trying to kiss a King cobra on the head after rescuing it. However, the snake was not feeling affectionate towards the man and turned its head back and bit him on the lip. The incident took place at Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district.

The 30-second clip shows a man trying to kiss the snake when it suddenly bites him and the reptile slithers away. Moments later, other people are trying to catch the snake but it ran away.