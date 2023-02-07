Viral Video: Wild Chase Between A Crocodile And An Antelope In River Thrills The Internet

The 50-second hair-raising clip was shared by filmmaker Vinod Kapri

The 'survival of the fittest' can be seen and experienced the best way when we look at the animal kingdom. For animals, survival is an everyday issue, as they constantly need to be on alert mode else they can be killed by other and bigger predators. A perfect demonstration of the same can be seen in a video which is going viral on social media. The video shows an antelope swimming for its life as it is chased by a hungry crocodile.

The 50-second hair-raising clip was shared by filmmaker Vinod Kapri on Twitter. "A TOP class climax!," Mr Kapri captioned the video. The clip was originally shared on YouTube on the wildlife platform Latest Sightings.

Watch the video here:

A TOP class climax !

🥰 pic.twitter.com/17jDM9cNpY — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) February 6, 2023

The video opens to show an antelope swimming in a river. In just a few moments, it becomes clear that it is being pursued by a crocodile. The antelope leaps and swims at a swift pace to stay ahead of the crocodile which is desperate to hunt it down.

The thrilling chase between the two continues for a while, as both the animals, swim as fast as they can. However, after a few seconds, the crocodile manages to pounce on the antelope and drag it below water. Putting up a tough fight, the antelope kicks the crocodile, leaps out of the water and finally reaches the riverbank.

Meanwhile, the observers on a boat who were filming the video can be heard cheering for the antelope. The video has received more than 26,000 views, 1171 likes and several comments and reactions.

Internet users too were left fascinated to see the incredible life-and-death chase and many expressed relief on seeing the antelope escape the clutches of the crocodile. One user wrote, ''Yeah, Great escape.''

Another user wrote, "This buck is a real warrior, it's just spectacular how he swims and kicks the crocodile." A third said, ''The croc's speed is shocking. Thank God for the antelope's instincts to jump at the end to free himself from the water. That was one determined croc. Unbelievable.''

Featured Video Of The Day Landing Tejas Jet On INS Vikrant Explained: 240 to 0 Kmph In 2.5 Seconds