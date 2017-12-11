'Why Do They Bully?' Boy's Tearful Video Goes Viral, Earns Support Online

Keaton's mother, Kimberly Jones, filmed and posted the heartbreaking video of her son in tears, writing: "We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."
The young student was in the car with his mother because he was too afraid to go to lunch, where he would inevitably get bullied.
"They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends," the Tennessee student says in the video, tears streaming down his face.
The video, which was shared multiple times on Twitter with the hashtag ##StandWithKeaton, struck a chord with many in his community and on the Internet.
As the Internet rallied around Keaton in support, messages of love and support poured in from celebrities:
"Captain America" Chris Evans invited Keaton to the premiere of the next Avengers film.
Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
Pop star Justin Bieber recorded a video voicing support, writing, "You got a friend in me Lil bro!"
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Suits star Patrick J Adams tweeted these heartwarming messages:
Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017
We hear you #KeatonJones. I was bullied constantly growing up. And could never have put into words what you have. It does get better. And it gets better because of who are and what you know and how you share it with all of us. Thank you for your courage. https://t.co/P4cCQtkAnB— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 9, 2017
Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White invited Jones to the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc— Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017
Thank u all for helping try to find Keaton. 1000% greatest post and response in my social media history. This kid is special and we all feel it. Dying to meet him!!— Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017
US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr, offered to provide Keaton and his family a place to stay while they were there.
This boy is incredibly brave and the video really got to me. @danawhite, If he takes you up on your offer to see UFC Headquarters, I would be honored to host him and his family at our place if they need somewhere to stay. https://t.co/EWx05o0yI0— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2017
And all these offers led to this hilarious tweet from baseball player Brandon McCarthy.
It's been awesome to see but I'm starting to worry about Keaton Jones' future grades with all these trips he's going to be taking this year.— Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) December 11, 2017
"So great to see, but there are thousands of more "Keaton's" out there in need of friends. I hope this brings awareness like never before," tweeted one person.
In a follow up post on Facebook, Ms Jones wrote she was "overwhelmed" by the incredible amount of support shown for Keaton.
"I love each of you for what you are doing," she wrote, "I'm humbled by the voice my boy has been given."
