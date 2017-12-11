"Why Do They Bully?" Boy's Tearful Video Goes Viral, Earns Support Online

Keaton Jones' emotional video about being bullied in school has been viewed over 22 million times on his mother's Facebook page and shared over 400,000 times. It has prompted an outpouring of love and support.

The video has prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities (Representational Image)

"Why do they bully? What's the point of it?" a sobbing child asks in a video filmed and posted on Facebook by his mother. "Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It's not okay!" American student Keaton Jones' emotional video about being bullied in school has been viewed over 22 million times since December 8 and shared over 400,000 times. It also caught the attention of celebrities from actors and musicians to athletes and politicians who've sent the young boy messages of love and support.

Keaton's mother, Kimberly Jones, filmed and posted the heartbreaking video of her son in tears, writing: "We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."

The young student was in the car with his mother because he was too afraid to go to lunch, where he would inevitably get bullied.

"They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends," the Tennessee student says in the video, tears streaming down his face. 
 
 
 
 
The video, which was shared multiple times on Twitter with the hashtag ##StandWithKeaton, struck a chord with many in his community and on the Internet.

As the Internet rallied around Keaton in support, messages of love and support poured in from celebrities:

"Captain America" Chris Evans invited Keaton to the premiere of the next Avengers film.
 
Pop star Justin Bieber recorded a video voicing support, writing, "You got a friend in me Lil bro!"
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on



Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Suits star Patrick J Adams tweeted these heartwarming messages:
  
Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White invited Jones to the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada.
  
US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr, offered to provide Keaton and his family a place to stay while they were there.
 
And all these offers led to this hilarious tweet from baseball player Brandon McCarthy.
 
"So great to see, but there are thousands of more "Keaton's" out there in need of friends. I hope this brings awareness like never before," tweeted one person. 

In a follow up post on Facebook, Ms Jones wrote she was "overwhelmed" by the incredible amount of support shown for Keaton. 

"I love each of you for what you are doing," she wrote, "I'm humbled by the voice my boy has been given."

