Viral Video Shows Woman Smoking Inside AC Coach Of Train, Railways Responds

A video of a woman smoking inside an air-conditioned coach of a train has sparked outrage on social media. The video showed the woman telling the passenger who recorded the video to delete it. "You are making a video. This is very wrong. Tell him not to make my video and delete it," she said.

The video was posted by a user named Manjul Khattar on September 15, 2025. The caption read, "Smoking in public places is a violation of others' rights. Such actions should absolutely not be tolerated in places like trains." The video has gained huge traction online. However, NDTV can't confirm the exact date and time of the incident.

The user tagged the Railway Ministry and urged it to impose fines and take strict action. In the comment section, Railway Seva, an official support account, confirmed the matter was forwarded to concerned officials for action.

मामले को आवश्यक कार्रवाई हेतु संबंधित अधिकारियों को भेज दिया गया है।

- RPF India

What happened?

A male passenger, who was making the video, was heard in the video telling her that "smoking is illegal" after the woman asked him not to record her.

The woman, whose identity hasn't been revealed so far, said, "I am not spending your money to smoke. This is not your train. Go call the police."

Another passenger, "This is an AC compartment. Don't you know that smoking is not allowed here?"

Social media reaction

"She looks drunk too from the way she is stuttering while speaking. Purely unacceptable," one user wrote in the comment section. Another wrote, "Action Should be taken Against Sach (sic) Activities."