Watch: Foreigner Fluently Speaking Kannada In Australia Goes Viral, Internet Calls It "Super"

A heartwarming video shows a foreigner fluently speaking Kannada at a temple canteen in Australia. The video, posted on Instagram, gained huge traction on social media, with users praising cultural respect and linguistic inclusivity. In the clip, posted by influencer Sahana Gowda, the man can be seen repeating orders of Dosa and other dishes from the southern part of India.

Watch the video here:

The foreigner not only speaks Kannada fluently but also converses in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, showcasing his remarkable language abilities.

Social media users called him "Super", praising him for his efforts to learn Indian languages and his respect for culture. One user wrote in the comment section, "He should inaugurate Mysore Dasara festivals next year ....Hope this becomes reality."

"We have seen him in Brisbane too! He speaks every language very fluently," another user noted. A third user praised his accent and said, "Masale dose. he said it correctly."

The man put red kumkum on his forehead, with one user saying, "Look how good they look on their forehead."

"Most fascinating thing is the way he's nodding his head. That's an Indian nod," another user wrote.

Similar Story

Recently, a Russian girl went viral after singing a Kannada poem with her Indian friend while cycling through Bengaluru. The video captured the duo-classmates and close friends for over three years, as they joyfully sing "Bannada Hakki" ("Colourful Bird"), a beloved Kannada poem.

The Instagram post featured nostalgic photos from 2022, showcasing the friendship that grew after the Russian family moved to India. The caption read, "3 years in India. Girlfriends - classmates. 3 years of friendship."