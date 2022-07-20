'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Video Shows Woman Crossing Railway Track Seconds Before Train's Arrival

The video has accumulated more than 204,000 views.

A video of a woman crossing a railway track seconds before the arrival of a train on another track has gone viral on the internet.

Indian Administrative (IAS) Officer Awanish Sharan shared the clip on Twitter with a word of advice. “Life is yours. The decision is yours,” the post caption read when translated into English.

In the video, several people are seen getting down from a train that wasn't stationed on any railway platform. The person who was recording the video is heard informing the people attempting to cross the track of an approaching train. However, the warning created a state of panic amongst one family, which started throwing their luggage in a hasty manner to the other side of the track.

Watch the video below:

Amidst the chaos, a woman is then seen crossing the railway track just before the arrival of a train on another track. This dangerous stunt could have cost her life. But fortunately, she managed to return to safety.

The IAS Officer asked people to not do such things as it is unsafe. Internet users also slammed the passengers, especially the woman, for their reckless behaviour. One user wrote, “Idea no.56...... From the book of 1001 dumb ways to die.” Another said, “What a stupid bunch of people they are. aur inlogon ko hi vikas (Development) chahiye hota hai.”

A third simply called the passengers “Khatron ke khiladi,” while a fourth commented, “Why so much risk hurry. playing with our own life.”

The video was shared on Tuesday and since then it has accumulated more than 204,000 views. The location where the incident took place is yet to be known.