Viral Video: Goat Brought To Be Sold Cries And Hugs Owner

A video of a goat crying like human while being sold by its owner has gone viral on social media. It has moved the internet and chances are that it might have you welling up. The video has been posted on Twitter by @ram_vegan and has a flute sound in the background along with the goat crying like a baby instead of bleating. Since being posted on Friday, the video has amassed nearly 24,000 views and over 100 likes.

The location where the video was shot has not been revealed by the Twitter user. He, however, said in the Twitter thread that the footage was shot during the Eid Ul Adha when the goat was brought to be sold in the market.

Goat brought to be sold hugs owner, cries like human 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/k5LwYRKDqW — Ramasubramanian V. Harikumar 💎 (@Ram_Vegan) July 15, 2022

"Even animals who can't speak have feelings and emotions. Despite not being able to speak, they love their owner dearly. When separated from the owner, their soul hurts," the user further said in one of the tweets.

The 21-second video shows the goat putting its head on the owner's shoulder and crying like a human. The gesture left the owner and bystanders emotional.

Twitter users were interested in knowing the fate of the animal.

"Tears ...Did you still sell her? I hope not," commented one of the users. "I really cried after watching this video," said another.

Like human, it appears that goats too feel empathy after a study published in the Royal Society revealed that animals can distinguish between different human facial expressions.

The 2018 study was carried out at a goat sanctuary in the UK. A total of 35 goats were tested, which were fully habituated to human presence. The researchers found out that the goats were found to "generally prefer happy faces".