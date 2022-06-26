Video Shows Ukrainian Man Casually Shaving Beard While A Missile Is Lodged In His Home

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm.

Unbelievable footage of a Ukrainian man shaving his beard with a rocket embedded in his kitchen is going viral on the internet. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows the man having a totally normal day, even though a piece of military equipment hangs from his ceiling.

In the video, the man shows off his ceiling where the undetonated rocket entered his home. The caption of the post read, “A piece of a Russian ork rocket flew into the home of a Ukrainian.”

Watch the video below:

The unidentified man could be seen casually shaving in the sink with the large rocket - taller than him - hanging down from the ceiling to his right.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. In the comment section, several users said that they couldn't believe how calm and casual the man was being, given there is a piece of a missile in his house.

One user wrote, “Bruh i won't go into my room if there's a spider this man is shaving with a rocket.” Another said, “A piece? Isn't that the whole dang rocket?!” A third user added, “Honestly, that would make a pretty awesome lamp once s**t calms down. Provided it doesn't still have a live warhead attached.”

The person who shared the clip explained that this is the upper stage of a rocket, it doesn't explode, it just falls from the sky anywhere.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, several explosions shook Kyiv's central Shevchenkivskiy, causing widespread damage and a fire at a residential building. According to reports, emergency services said that as a result of the Russian shelling a fire broke out in a nine-storey residential building that had been partially damaged in the attack.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said that residents are being rescued and evacuated from two buildings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, said that Ukraine would win back all the cities it had lost to Russia, and admitted that the war was becoming tough to handle emotionally.