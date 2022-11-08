Viral Video Shows Rollercoaster Ride On Top Of US Mountain With 110-Feet Drop

The spine-chilling video left social media users stunned.

The charm of a rollercoaster ride lies in the thrill and horror it evokes in those riding it. And despite how intimidating it may be, the popularity of such rides is proof that people love the adrenaline rush that the experience gives them. Now, a terrifying video showing rollercoaster 7,000 feet above sea level on top of a mountain is gaining traction on social media.

The clip was shared back in June by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, US, but recently it has resurfaced on other social media platforms. It shows the rollercoaster named "Defiance" coming down from the tall height to the base while people are screaming.

"Testing, testing 1, 2, 3. The first official test run of Defiance happened today! Anticipation is growing and we're excited about it," the theme park captioned the post.

The one-of-its-kind rollercoaster is located at America's only mountain-top theme park. It features a 110-foot freefall, and as it is approximately 7,132 feet above sea level, it is the highest rollercoaster in the United States, as per Ladbible. The spine-chilling ride also comes with a 41-foot zero-gravity roll.

The terrifying video has left social media users stunned. In the comment section, while one user wrote, "Nope, there goes my blood pressure," another said, "Oh my word it sounds so smooth... Just urethane on steel. So excited!"

A third commented, "Wow ! Looks absolutely insane". A fourth added, "That has to be truly amazing to witness a coaster like that in action!"

The Instagram video has accumulated more than 18,000 views and over 1,100 likes.

Meanwhile, speaking of rollercoasters, last month the Guinness World Records officially announced that The Storm Coaster, situated in Dubai Hills Mall, is the world's fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster. The Storm Coaster's vertical launch speed of 41 kilometres per hour earned it the title of the fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster from the record-keeping organisation.

