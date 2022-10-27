Vertical-Launch Roller Coaster In Dubai Breaks Guinness World Record

The fastest vertical launch rollercoaster is The Storm Coaster.

The Guinness World Records has officially announced that The Storm Coaster, situated in Dubai Hills Mall, is the world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster.

The Storm Coaster's vertical launch speed of 41 kilometres per hour earned it the title of fastest vertical-launch roller coaster from the record-keeping organisation.

According to Guinness World Records, "the Storm Coaster is an indoor rollercoaster located at Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai, UAE. "The Storm" sees riders hurtling indoors at a top vertical launch speed of 41 km per hour along a 670-metre track that twists throughout the building.

The rollercoaster, which was formally inaugurated on February 17, 2022, has a vertical launch speed of 41 kilometres per hour.

The Storm's integration of the rollercoaster and building into a single structure sets it apart from other indoor rollercoasters.

The Emaar group shared the news on its Instagram page with a caption, "Our big secret is out! We are thrilled to announce that we have earned a Guinness World Record for being the World's Fastest Vertical Launch Roller Coaster!".

Later, the group shared the video of Burj Khalifa, stating with the caption, "Big news, big celebrations! #BurjKhalifa lights up the sky in celebration of The Storm Coaster winning the Guinness World Record for the World's Fastest Vertical Launch Roller Coaster!".

According to The Khaleej Times, a representative from Emaar Entertainment Group said, "When we opened The Storm Coaster, we wanted to capture people's attention with an incredible experience the likes of which had never been seen before - receiving a Guinness World Record is a huge endorsement of that. This truly is a unique, award-winning, attraction in the heart of one of Dubai's newest malls,".