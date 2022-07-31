Viral Video Showing A Day In The Life Of A Panda Caretaker Leaves Internet In Awe

The video has garnered more than 6 million views and over 220,000 likes.

The internet is full of animal videos which show their funny behaviours. One such video now going viral online shows some pandas playfully tussling with their caretaker. Shared on Twitter on Friday, the video has already garnered more than 6 million views and over 220,000 likes.

The clip opens to show a panda holding on to its caretaker while he moves around. The cuddly animal then even tries to climb onto the keeper's back. The video then cuts to four pandas following the caretaker around and playfully tussling with him.

Watch the adorable video below:

A day in the life of a panda caretaker🐼 pic.twitter.com/ATmA6NLJns — pups (@pups_Puppies1) July 29, 2022

In the video, the pandas seem determined to stop their caretaker from doing their work. The caption of the post read, "A day in the life of a panda caretaker".

Since being shared, the video has left internet users in awe. While some users jokingly asked how pandas have managed to survive this long, others said that they wanted the caretaker's job.

One user wrote, "I'd do this job for free, no human beings to annoy me, just happiness 365 days a year." Another added, "That is the cutest video that I have ever seen how adorable are those pandas I just love this video 1000% of HEARTS."

Viral Video | Train Crosses Stunning Curves Of Dara Ghats, "Enchanting Beauty" Wows Internet

"Not sure how pandas have made it to this point in history. They as a species seem to have all the same survival instincts of a suburban toddler whose parents have told him that playing in the streets, talking to strangers, and falling out of trees is ok if that's what they choose," commented third. "Looks strangely familiar - like parents with toddlers," added fourth.

Meanwhile, videos of pandas enjoying themselves in their natural habitat or in captivity are widely shared on social media. A while back another video showing many individuals cuddling pandas in their laps, trying to put them to sleep had gone viral online. The clip had amassed more than 10 million views and left the internet heart warmed.