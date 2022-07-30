Viral Video: Train Crosses Stunning Curves Of Dara Ghats, 'Enchanting Beauty' Wows Internet

Picture shows an Express train crossing through the beautiful landscape of Dara Ghats in Rajasthan.

The Indian Railways operates one of the largest train networks in the world. Its trains frequently travel through some of the most breathtaking sceneries the nation has to offer.

One such video, shared by Ministry of Railways on its Twitter handle, shows an Express train crossing through the beautiful landscape of Dara Ghats in Rajasthan.

Bestowed with abundance of nature!



Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway. pic.twitter.com/2gRPYvldvA — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 28, 2022

Captioned "Bestowed with abundance of nature", the video of the beautiful location is winning hearts on Twitter. The ministry's tweet further says, "Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway."

The 41-second clip begins with a scene of a wide landscape. The train can be seen crossing the beautiful surrounding. The view from inside the train must be breathtaking that only a passenger can relate to.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 11,000 views and hundreds of likes on Twitter. Users can be seen admiring the beautiful view.

"It's like 'once in a lifetime journey. Congratulations to the Railways," said one user. Another user wrote, "Indian rail with its enchant beauty. Thanks for this nice post."

Some users, however, explained the difficulties they face inside a train, like "crowded coaches".

