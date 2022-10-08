Viral Video Of Women Playing Kabaddi In Saree Is Winning Hearts On The Internet

The video has garnered more than 285,000 views and over 12,000 likes.

A video showing women playing kabaddi in saree is gaining traction on social media. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared the clip on Twitter, with a caption that read, "Are we less than anyone!!! Women's Kabaddi in Chhattisgarhia Olympics."

The video showed several women playing kabaddi like any other player, but while wearing a saree. Not only this but the women were also seen covering their heads with pallu, while numerous spectators watched the game and cheered the players.

Mr Sharan shared the clip on Friday, and since it has garnered more than 285,000 views and over 12,000 likes. In the comment section, several internet users commended the skills and spirit of the women.

While one user simply wrote, "excellent," another said, "Awesome! God bless you all with more power and accomplishments in life."

A third commented, "Multitasking, both pallu and kabaddi management at the same time on one breath. Loved it." A fourth added, "Can't be any more Desi than this. Love it."

Meanwhile, speaking of inspirational women, earlier this month, Karenjeet Kaur Bains, 25, set the world record for the most squat lifts of her own body weight in one minute. Ms Karenjeet performed 42 squat lifts of her full weight in a minute. She described breaking the record as "incredible" and expressed hope that it would encourage the new generation to believe that everything is possible if they set their minds to it.

Powerlifting champion Bains began competing at the age of 17 and has won multiple championships in the sport. She is a successful female in a notoriously male-dominated sport, but she is also the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting, reported Guinness World Records.