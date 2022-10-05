UK Woman Karenjeet Kaur Bains Sets World Record For Most Bodyweight Squats In One Minute

Ms Bains is the first Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting.

Karenjeet Kaur Bains, 25, set the record for most squat lifts of her own body weight in one minute (female) on October 4th, according to Guinness World Records. Ms Karenjeet performed 42 squat lifts of her full weight in a minute. Powerlifting champion Bains began competing at the age of 17 and has won multiple championships in the sport.

She is a successful female in a notoriously male-dominated sport, but she is also the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting, reported Guinness World Records.

"I am extremely proud to be the holder of a Guinness World Records title. To say I have made a mark in history by not only being the First British Sikh Female to represent Great Britain in Powerlifting but to also be an official world record holder is an incredible feeling!," Bains told Guinness World Records.

She described breaking the record as "incredible" and expressed hope that it would encourage the new generation to believe that everything is possible if they set their minds to it.

This sport runs in the family of Ms Karenjeet as her father, Kuldip, was also a powerlifter. Ms Karenjeet wants to represent the nation's "diverse backgrounds" and hopes to open doors for others, reported BBC.

On social media, Ms Karenjeet Kaur Bains is quite active and frequently posts videos of powerlifting. She also exhorts ladies to seriously pursue their sports and fitness.

Ms. Kaur's accomplishments can be regarded as remarkable given that, for any gym goer, beginning to lift weights is a challenging feat, and being able to squat your own body weight is a little harder.