Viral Video Of Influencer Dancing On Delhi Metro Platform Angers Internet

Despite repeated reminders about the ban on filming videos inside the train coaches by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), some commuters continue to indulge in videography. Now, a video of an influencer dancing to a Hindi track inside Delhi Metro is gaining traction online.

In the video, the woman dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated skirt was seen energetically dancing to singers Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan's Andekhi song at a Delhi metro station. The woman in the clip has been identified as Seema Kanojiya and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle.

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 75,000 views on Instagram with an array of comments. Several social media users expressed their displeasure and suggested that DMRC should impose fines on those violating the rules.

A user commented, "You should have the courage to dance like this in public."

Another user wrote, "Btw Delhi metro banned all these stuff inside the metro."

"Delhi metro needs serious check-up if true, it seems like a new location for reel makers," the third user wrote.

"DMRC When are you going to take action against such people? They aren't only disturbing other passengers but demeaning metro service," the fourth wrote.