Viral Video Of Ganesh Visarjan Rituals In London Sparks Debate

Indian-origin devotees were seen doing Ganesh Visarjan rituals in a river in London, the United Kingdom. The viral video shows devotees in traditional attire immersing a Ganesh idol in the river, sparking debate on the social media platform. The video posted on Instagram was seen by over 1.6 million viewers.

Watch the video here:

The video has led to mixed reactions. A group of users have praised the cultural expression, meanwhile some expressed concerns about the environment.

While appreciating the devotion and cultural significance of the ritual, one user commented, "This is such a beautiful display of culture. It feels like home away from home."

Meanwhile, some users have raised concerns about water pollution, suggesting that idols should be made of eco-friendly materials.

Ganesh Visarjan marks the end of the Ganeshotsav festival, where devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. The devotees offer haldi, kumkum, and floral offerings to the deity. After that, the idol is immersed in flowing water, symbolising the belief that Ganesha will return the following year.

Social media reaction

"U guys spolied Indian waters with it now don't spoil international waters rather put it in tub and save earth. thts worth millions," one user wrote.

Another user commented, "Wrong place to do Ganpati immersion. Remove plastic and thermocol ornaments at least. Those colors are toxic."

However, one user clarified that the idol was apparently made from clay. "Why are people offended," the user wrote.

"Atleast remove ornaments it is dangerous for those geese...and does pollution," another user suggested.