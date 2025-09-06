Get Fit, Get Paid: Chinese Tech Company's Innovative Weight Loss Initiative Sparks Interest

A Chinese company launched an innovative weight loss programme for its employees, offering a total bonus of approximately $140,000, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The initiative motivates the employees to lose the extra weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle, and earn some extra money.

As per the report, an employee named Xie Yaqi lost 20kg within three months and earned a cash prize of 20,000 yuan (US$2,800). Xie also won the title of "Weight Loss Champion".

The Shenzhen-based tech company Arashi Vision Inc., which is popular as Insta360, gained massive attention over its annual "Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge".

In each season, 30 employees participate and are weighed every week. For every 0.5kg lost, they receive around $70.

There's also a "penalty clause". If participants regain weight, they must pay a fine of 800 yuan for every 0.5kg they gain back.

As per the report, a total of seven rounds have been conducted so far since 2022, and the company has distributed nearly 2 million yuan (US$280,000) in prizes.

As quoted, the company representative said, "Through this challenge, we aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage our employees to prioritise their well-being beyond work. It serves as a positive incentive for them to engage with life and work with renewed enthusiasm."

The initiative by the tech company aligns with China's national agenda for the health of its citizens. For example, China launched the "Weight Management Year" in June 2024, which is a three-year plan to promote scientific fitness. It's meant to curb obesity and overweight, which is rising at an alarming rate in China.

The report mentioned that the company's innovative approach created a buzz on Chinese social media. One user said, "What are the job requirements to get in? I'd work there and survive on just water if I had to!"

"I'd make the company go bankrupt. I'd run 10 km every day," another said.