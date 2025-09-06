Watch: US Man Reveals Why He Loves European Summers, Shares Video From Spain

An American man shared his love for European summers, highlighting why he prefers them over those in the US. The man (trvlking) posted a video on Instagram from Spain, stating that European summers tend to have lower humidity levels compared to many parts of the US, making the heat more bearable.

As he walked on the streets of Spain, the content creator said, "Look at how beautiful this is. So relaxing. People are just out and about, walking around. Everything is just so picturesque."

Watch the video here:

The man also said that the public transport id great and people can walk to the market, coffee shop, and also the beach is just a 10-minute walk away.

He also said that everything is cheaper than the US.

"Europe gets a lot of hate from the nomad/backpacker types. I guess because it's not really a budget destination, but to me it's worth it. The ambience here is unique in its own relaxed, laid back way," the man wrote in the caption.

"It feels more polished and elegant than other popular regions, and is a nice place to spend 2-3 months during the summer to enjoy the nice weather and atmosphere."

"This is Spain, but the summer vibe feels similar all around the Mediterranean. Shoutout to remote work for making it possible."

European cities like Paris, Rome and Barcelona have moderate temperatures as compared to the US. In Europe, summer temperatures often average around 26 degrees C (79 degrees F).

Europe also offera varous cultural activities and festivals during the summer. Besides, Europe's landscapes, from the Mediterranean coast to the Swiss Alps, offer stunning scenery and outdoor activities.

