Viral Video Of 'Futuristic' Metro Dropping Boy Directly Inside Home Divides The Internet

A fascinating video of a metro dropping a little boy directly to his home has gone viral on social media. The short clip shared was on Twitter by user Tansu Yegen on Friday and since being posted it has garnered more than 6.6 million views and over 45,000 likes.

The video opened to show a woman sitting on a couch, using her mobile phone. Seconds later, a portion of her apartment's floor is seen sliding sideways, revealing a metro track. A little boy is then seen coming out of a cylindrical elevator-like structure from the metro, which has direct access to the apartment.

"Future home," Mr Yegen wrote in the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. Twitter users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some criticised the concept and called it "absurd", others simply praised the "brilliant" idea.

"Ew. Inefficient, Not safe, slow, maintenance nightmare, absurdly costly," wrote one user. "Interesting but also at the same time scary especially if it's a kid's actual room. I see too much that could go wrong here," said another.

A third, however, commented, "Awesome imagination". A fourth added, "Very dangerous but quite amazing." Another user also wrote, "This is actually home pick up and drop."

Meanwhile, Mr Yegen is known for sharing interesting posts with his 1.2 million followers on Twitter. Last month he shared another fascinating video showing China's driving test. The clip left internet users. While many praised the drivers driving skills, others shared videos and images of driving tests from different countries. The video accumulated more than 10 million views and nearly 180,000 likes.

