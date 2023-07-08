Viral Video: Men's Dance On Afreen Afreen Will Make You Dance Along

Dance is viewed as a way to rejoice and exhibit joy and happiness during this particular occasion and is considered to be a very significant and fundamental part of Indian celebratory events.
A video of two Men dancing to the iconic 'Afreen Afreen' song is circulating on social media platforms. The men danced to the song in a private event with even fewer viewers, but since the content was posted on social media, it has reached millions of viewers, making the video a popular one.
The video has received nearly 5 million views, with over 5 lakh likes on Instagram.
"They don't have to put in effort; they'll just dance and take your soul away," commented a user.
"My smile didn't go away even after watching this video," wrote another user.
"The one in front was good, but the smile and expressions of the boy wearing a black kurta are great," commented a third user.