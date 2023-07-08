Viral Video: Men's Dance On Afreen Afreen Will Make You Dance Along

The dancers appear in the video's opening scene dressed in traditional Indian garb, and they soon begin to move to the tune of Afreen Afreen.

Dance is viewed as a way to rejoice and exhibit joy and happiness during this particular occasion and is considered to be a very significant and fundamental part of Indian celebratory events.

A video of two Men dancing to the iconic 'Afreen Afreen' song is circulating on social media platforms. The men danced to the song in a private event with even fewer viewers, but since the content was posted on social media, it has reached millions of viewers, making the video a popular one.

Watch the video here:

The video has received nearly 5 million views, with over 5 lakh likes on Instagram.

Several users left interesting comments on the post.

"They don't have to put in effort; they'll just dance and take your soul away," commented a user.

"My smile didn't go away even after watching this video," wrote another user.

"The one in front was good, but the smile and expressions of the boy wearing a black kurta are great," commented a third user.

