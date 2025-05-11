Tate McRae Aces Her Face Card In A Bronzed Glam With Smokey Eyes

Canadian singer, song writer and dancer, Tate McRae has made her fans' and followers' heads turn yet again as she dished out a winning glam look on her Instagram. The Greedy hit maker looked like a million bucks in her bronzed makeup look with a statement smokey eye.

Tate McRae made jaws drop as she served up her latest beauty offering which came wrapped in a bronzed yet beautiful glam look. The 21-year-old dancer looked like a stunner in an overall glam look featuring a skin-like base with oodles of bronzer to give a baked in the sun sort of look. She topped it with feathered brows that framed her face just right. This worked wonders with statement smokey brown eyes achieved with a wash of bronzer on her lids and a smokey black winged liner created with an eyeshadow. Lots of mascara finished off the eye glam on a dramatic note.

Tate's pretty visage was laden with oodles of contour and bronzer for a chiseled and just back from a tropical vacation look. A touch of berry blush on the apples of her cheeks and a highlighter on her cheekbones wrapped up the complexion on the right notes of glam.

Tate added the final touches of glam to her look with a caramel nude matte textured lip colour that added the perfect colour to her pout. Her streaked blonde tresses were styled in a salon style centre-parted sleek hairdo left open that became the crowning glory of the look.

Tate McRae bronzed and beautiful glam digs out beauty gold.

