Advertisement

Tate McRae Aces Her Face Card In A Bronzed Glam With Smokey Eyes

Canadian popstar, Tate McRae scores high on the beauty charts in a bronzed glam avatar

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tate McRae Aces Her Face Card In A Bronzed Glam With Smokey Eyes
Canadian singer Tate McRae looks bronzed and beautiful in her latest glam avatar

Canadian singer, song writer and dancer, Tate McRae has made her fans' and followers' heads turn yet again as she dished out a winning glam look on her Instagram. The Greedy hit maker looked like a million bucks in her bronzed makeup look with a statement smokey eye.

Also Read: MTV VMAs 2024: Tate McRae Pressed Rewind When She Recreated Britney Spears' 2001 VMA Lace Dress

Tate McRae made jaws drop as she served up her latest beauty offering which came wrapped in a bronzed yet beautiful glam look. The 21-year-old dancer looked like a stunner in an overall glam look featuring a skin-like base with oodles of bronzer to give a baked in the sun sort of look. She topped it with feathered brows that framed her face just right. This worked wonders with statement smokey brown eyes achieved with a wash of bronzer on her lids and a smokey black winged liner created with an eyeshadow. Lots of mascara finished off the eye glam on a dramatic note.

Tate's pretty visage was laden with oodles of contour and bronzer for a chiseled and just back from a tropical vacation look. A touch of berry blush on the apples of her cheeks and a highlighter on her cheekbones wrapped up the complexion on the right notes of glam.

Tate added the final touches of glam to her look with a caramel nude matte textured lip colour that added the perfect colour to her pout. Her streaked blonde tresses were styled in a salon style centre-parted sleek hairdo left open that became the crowning glory of the look.

Tate McRae bronzed and beautiful glam digs out beauty gold.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Knows How To Slay A Natural Glam Avatar With Streaked Bob Tresses

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tate Mcrae, Canadian Singer, Canada, Canadian Actor, Canadian Dancer, Canadian Citizen
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com