MTV VMAs 2024: Tate McRae Pressed Rewind When She Recreated Britney Spears' 2001 VMA Lace Dress

Tate McRae looked like a blast from the past in Britney inspired black lace mini dress

Canadian singer and dancer Tate McRae, who is often dubbed as the Britney of her generation because of her amazing pop tracks and dance moves, has scored big on the fashion front. The Greedy singer was recently seen attending the VMAs 2024 wearing a black lace mini dress OOTD that looked a lot like the one Britney Spears had worn to the VMAs in the year 2001. As the night unfolded, we got to know that Tate was, in fact, paying fashion tribute to the princess of pop Britney Spears by recreating her iconic look.

On the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet, Tate McRae paid homage to Britney Spears's iconic Dolce & Gabbana mini dress look by recreating it her own way in a custom-made Roberto Cavalli piece. The ensemble was designed by Fausto Puglisi. Just like Britney's OOTD circa 2001, Tate's lace dress exposed the underpinned solid black briefs and bra from the label Fleur du Mal.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/einsider

This Britney-inspired revival look sported by Tate McRae was accessorised by celebrity stylist Bret Alan Nelson with a solitaire ring from Jacob and Co, plus a pair of open-toe black kitten heels by Maison Ernest.

On the hair and makeup front, hairstylist Chad Wood gave Tate the most magical centre-parted waves to her blonde tresses. Makeup artist Lilly Keys added the perfect strokes of glam to her face with a dewy bronzed base, fluffy brows, smokey grey eyes, contoured and highlighted features and a nude lip colour that tied the look together to perfection.

Tate McRae's tribute to the princess of pop Britney Spears hit fashion jackpot.

