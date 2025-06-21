Taiwan Teen Celebrates Graduation With Pole Dancers 'Gifted' By Mother, Police Take Action

A junior high school graduation ceremony in Taichung, Taiwan, took an unexpected and controversial turn when pole dancers performed outside the school as students exited the campus, according to CNA. The performance, reportedly organised by the mother of a schoolboy as a "graduation gift" for her child, left students, parents, and onlookers stunned.

The incident occurred on the morning of 11 June, just after the official graduation ceremony had concluded. As students began leaving the premises, they were met with the sight of scantily clad pole dancers performing provocative routines atop two music-blaring trucks parked directly outside the school gates.

According to Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA), the dancers swayed to loud electronic music as large crowds, including fellow students, parents, and bystanders, gathered to watch. Some students appeared shocked, while others filmed the performance on their phones.

The unusual celebration quickly sparked complaints. Local police confirmed receiving a report at 10:22 a.m. about two jeeps causing a public disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found a crowd and two vehicles matching the description, although the show had already ended.

According to the South China Morning Post, the boy's mother told local media that the pole dance performance was sponsored by a friend and choreographed by her. She said the intent was to "stand out" among the many graduation celebrations.

"Other parents organised various programs for the graduation ceremony, so I wanted ours to be more creative than theirs," said the mother, whose name was not disclosed in the report.

"I hope this will be an unforgettable graduation gift for my son," she added.

The boy shared with the media that he was stunned and speechless upon seeing the pole dancing arranged by his parents.

"However, considering my parents' intentions, I chose not to object," he added.

The incident has ignited widespread debate online, with many questioning the appropriateness of the act and its impact on students.