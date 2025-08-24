School Assembly News Headlines (August 24): National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines: Morning assembly is not just about prayers and discipline, it is also the time to learn what is happening around us. Starting the day with important news updates helps students know about the world beyond classrooms. Being aware of the latest developments in national, international, sports, business, and education makes us smarter and more confident citizens. Here's a simple news bulletin with today's top stories.

School Assembly News Headlines (August 24, 2025)

National News

• Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister has refused special protection for himself in a proposed bill about removing ministers

• An Indian-origin man in the US has asked for an apology after spending 47 days in jail in a false kidnapping case

• Scientists have discovered a hidden "switch" in amino acids that may naturally help with weight loss

• India will stop postal services to the United States starting August 25.

• The US military's X-37B space plane will test a quantum navigation system that may replace GPS in the future

Business News

• Industrialist Anil Ambani has denied allegations of a Rs 2,000-crore bank fraud after CBI raids at his offices

• On the Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, electric vehicles and e-buses can now travel without paying toll tax

• Payment gateways may face a loss of around Rs 30,000 crore after the ban on real-money gaming

• Elon Musk has launched a new AI software company called Macrohard, a name chosen humorously to compete with Microsoft

International News

• An Indian-origin woman in Washington left her business to serve food to the homeless, even as new rules made life harder for them

• The US Defense Intelligence Agency chief has been removed from his post after he disagreed with former President Trump's claims on Iran

• Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been shifted to the ICU just a day after being jailed.

Sports News

• Dream11 has decided to step down as the official sponsor of Team India just before the Asia Cup

• NorthEast United crushed Diamond Harbour 6-1 to win and keep their Durand Cup title

• The final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in December at the Kennedy Center in the US

Education News

• BPSC has opened applications for 935 posts, with starting salaries from Rs 29,200

• NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration will begin on August 29

• The Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications for 394 Junior Intelligence posts

• West Bengal NEET Round 1 seat allotment results are out; students can download them directly online

• UP Board has revised the registration schedule for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams