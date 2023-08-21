Watch: Little Girl Dances Adorably To Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa', Delights The Internet

Many are calling her performance the cutest they've seen on the internet so far

The song 'Kaavaalaa' from the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' has gripped the nation, all thanks to actress Tamannaah and her highly energetic dance moves. The song and the hook step are already a rage on social media, and several fans and influencers have been sharing their versions of the peppy number. Now, a little girl, perhaps the youngest influencer, has won the internet with her adorable dance moves on the song.

The video shared on Instagram page cutiepie_riva shows the little girl standing outside an apartment wearing a pink pajama and a black top. As soon as the music starts, the girl begins to dance to the beats of Kaavaalaa and aces the hook step. She effortlessly dances in perfect harmony with the music, with a cute smile on her face.

The video is posted with an accompanying caption, ''Nv kavalaya… trending one."

Watch the video here:

Though the video was shared last month, it is going viral again, and internet users can't get enough. Many are calling her performance the cutest they've seen on the internet so far, while others praised her dancing skills.

One user said, ''Super cute beautiful lovely baby doll.'' Another commented, ''Made my day today, cutest dance ever.'' A third added, ''Myyy Gooodddd, Soooo cute! I Love Your Moves beta. Keep Rocking! Lot's of Love and blessings."

A fourth wrote, ''Absolutely splendid and utterly adorable moves."

Recently, the Ambassador of Japan to India took the internet by storm as he danced to the trending song along with popular Japanese Youtuber Mayo San.

Besides Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.