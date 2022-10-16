Viral Video: Lioness Attacks Antelope, What Happens Next Stuns Internet

The video garnered more than one million views and over 72,000 likes.

A face-off between a lion and an antelope is likely to end in the favour of the king of the wild. But sometimes likely things don't happen, like in the case of this viral video where a sable antelope escaped its way out from an attack by one lioness.

The video, shared on Instagram by a handle called "The Dark Side of Nature", showed a sable antelope using its curved horns to escape the attack of a lioness. "The best offence is a good defence. A sable antelope utilizes its curved horns to get a lion off its back," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The clip opened to show a lioness pouncing on the antelope, which was drinking water from a small pond. Seconds later, the antelope, in order to defend itself, used its curved horns to get the wild cat off its back. The lioness then jumped into the pond in an attempt to save itself.

The agile reaction of the antelope to save itself from the lioness left several internet users stunned. The clip was shared on October 2, and since it garnered more than one million views and over 72,000 likes.

In the comment section, while one user wrote, "i never saw the reason for those horn shapes now it makes sense," another added, "Thats some natural evolutionary technologies on display".

A third commented, "And thats why the horns evolved that way. And why they will keep evolving that way." A fourth added, "That lion lucky the horns didn't puncture her body."

