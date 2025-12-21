Watch: Indian Pilot Takes Son On His First Flight, Melts Internet: "Absolute Joy"

A video of an Indian pilot taking his 8-month-old son on his first-ever flight has gone viral on social media, earning the toddler the nickname "Daddy's little co-pilot." The video, shared on Instagram by Gunjan Apte, captures a heartwarming family moment as her young son Agastya boards his very first flight, with his father, Aakash Khanna, in the pilot's seat. Little Agastya was also dressed in a tiny, custom pilot-style outfit that matched his father's professional uniform.

As he walks through the aircraft, his wide-eyed wonder reflects the awe of stepping into a new space. The most touching scene unfolds in the cockpit, where Captain Khanna introduces his son to the controls, patiently explaining his workspace. The family pauses to take photos, before the palne takes off.

"Youngest co-pilot, Agastya Khanna first time on his father's flight. What an absolute joy, thanks papa," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:



Social media users widely praised the "proud moment," with many users calling it "the sweetest thing" on the internet. Some called Agastya a "future pilot in the making".

One user wrote, "Moments like this leave us speechless. They remind us of our own parents; the ones who raised us and shaped our success.the ones who gave us life and helped us reach where we are today."

Another commented, "He looks so confident already, clearly inspired by his dad."

"Awww… sweetest memory for life," added a third, while a fourth said, "The child is so lucky too have a loving pilot daddy like you."