Watch: Heartwarming Exchange Between Woman And Flower Seller Goes Viral, Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video highlighting the kindness of a roadside flower vendor has gone viral on social media. Shared by Instagram user Mahek Shah, the clip captures a wholesome interaction between her and the young woman, defined by mutual warmth, respect, and compassion.

"The greatest skill you can learn is to be kind even when the whole world gets cruel to you," Shah titled the video before explaining that the woman was selling flowers on one of teh traffic signals.

"I am usually the kind of person who doesn't like flowers. I know it's untypical of a girl to not like flowers but I believe flowers wither in a day, and it makes me sad, so I didn't want the flower, but she really made my day without even realising," wrote Shah.

The young woman chatted warmly with the passengers, pressing a flower into their hands despite their initial refusal. When asked the price, she insisted they could pay whatever they liked. She accepted the money with gratitude and a bright smile before walking away.

"This is your sign to purchase flowers from them even when you don't like it because it makes them happier even when it's not a big deal for you," Shah added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Cook Kills Himself By Plunging Head Into Hot Deep Fryer At Olive Garden Restaurant

'Kindness Is Still Left'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 22.3 million views and thousands of comments as social media users were equally mesmerised by the radiance and warmth of the flower-seller.

"There's something in this video that's beyond beautiful, something that can't be explained. It makes us believe in the goodness of people again," said one user, while another added: "Whatever work you do, if you can have fun and smile, then you are possibly the richest human."

A third commented: "I do not know but I felt she could be a top official in a govt post if life gave her equal opportunity. She's kind, and she's smart, street smart."

A fourth said: "So beautiful to see that there is still kindness left in this world full of cruelty and selfishness."