Viral Video: Horse Stomps Over Baraatis Dancing At Wedding Procession In UP

The incident took place in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

Most Indian weddings are incomplete without ‘baaratis' dancing their hearts out. However, one such celebration played spoilsport during a recent wedding in Uttar Pradesh when the loud music startled the horse and it started kicking people around.

A video showing a horse stomping over ‘baraatis' dancing in a wedding procession has surfaced online. The incident took place in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. At a wedding, the horse presumably got triggered by blaring music from the loudspeakers, went out of control and injured around six people.

In the clip, the song ‘Tere Ishq me Naachenge' can be heard playing on the speakers, while people are seen dancing and enjoying the wedding procession. However, moments later, as the DJ increased the volume of the music, the horse lost control and started kicking the ‘baraatis'. The wild animal started running through the crowd and even damaged some bikes parked on the side of the road.

Six people who got injured during the incident were taken to a nearby hospital for minor treatments.

Also Read | Flight Attendant Claims Snake Head Found In Plane Meal, Airline Launches Investigation

According to locals, as it is an old-age tradition in UP to make the horse dance at weddings, the owner of the animal was trying to make the same happen when the horse lost control and started running through the crowd. They also informed that the incident took place in the Maudaha town of Hamirpur district in UP.

The video of the incident was recorded by one of the attendees and it has now taken the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, the Internet is full of light-hearted humorous animal content. One such video had gone viral a while back in which a dog was seen riding a horse. The pooch on the saddle appeared to be riding the horse by itself without so much as a harness.