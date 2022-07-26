Flight Attendant Claims Snake Head Found In Plane Meal, Airline Launches Investigation

The incident place aboard a SunExpress flight from Ankara in Turkey to Dusseldorf in Germany.

A flight attendant from a Turkey-based airline company was recently left horrified after allegedly discovering a severed snake's head in an in-flight meal.

Citing aviation blog, One Mile at a Time, the Independent reported that the shocking incident took place aboard a SunExpress flight from Ankara in Turkey to Dusseldorf in Germany on July 21. The cabin crew member claimed that they were eating their crew meal when they found a small snake's head camouflaged amongst the potato and vegetables.

A video shared on Twitter shows the reptile's decapitated head lying in the middle of the food tray.

Severed snake head found in a Sunexpress in-flight meal.

The flight was enroute to Düsseldorf from Ankara when a cabin crew member, who had eaten most of the meal, found it.

Dead snails have previously appeared in the airline's flight meals.

A company providing catering suspended pic.twitter.com/nAgg2wSUIK — Handy Joe (@DidThatHurt2) July 26, 2022

The horrifying discovery triggered an immediate response from the airline. As per the outlet, a representative for SunExpress told the Turkish press that the incident was “absolutely unacceptable”. The airline has since paused its contract with the food supplier in question and an investigation has also been launched, the representative added.

“With more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, it is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience,” the airline said in a statement, according to the Independent.

“We would like to inform you that the allegations and shares in the press regarding in-flight food service are absolutely unacceptable and a detailed investigation has been initiated on the subject,” it added.

On the other hand, the catering company that supplied the meal has denied that the snake head could have originated from their facilities. Sancak Inflight Service reportedly stated that it “did not provide any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking”. The catering company also went on to claim that since its meals are cooked at 280 degrees Celsius, the relatively fresh-looking snake head must have been added after the fact.

Meanwhile, in a similar revolting contamination incident earlier this week, a man found a dead lizard in his chicken salad from a popular eatery in Delhi. "We found a lizard in food in very famous Diggin Café," the man wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.