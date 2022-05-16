'Heartwarming': Group Of Kids Singing 'Dil Beparvah' In Ladakh Delights Internet

The video has received more than 2,600 likes.

An adorable video of a group of kids singing Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari's famous song Dil Beparvah has gone viral on social media. Travel blogger and Instagram content creator Sneha Desai shared the video that she captured on her trip to Leh, Ladakh.

In the caption, Ms Desai said that she spotted the group of kids enthusiastically performing against a mighty peak in the Nubra valley. The 10 children were equipped with ukuleles as they performed the heartwarming rendition of the popular song.

“How, how, how are they so so good? Highlight of my Nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform. I could watch them performing for hours,” Sneha Desai captioned the post.

In the video, a bunch of cute little children wearing caps can be seen singing the song. The synchronised vocals of the children melted the hearts of the creators of the song as well, who shared the video on their Instagram stories. Prateek Kuhad even commented on the post with a heart emoji.

It was not just the two singers who were blown away by the sweet rendition. The video also received a lot of love from internet users. Netizens poured praises in the comment section, with one user saying that the video deserves 1 million views.

A person remarked, “Heart-warming, just made my day and I am constantly watching it.” Another wrote, “ I'm getting goosebumps listening to this in a city... I can't even imagine what an experience would this have been in Nubra!” A third user added, “Brought the biggest smile on my face.”

Since being shared, the video has received more than 2,600 likes.