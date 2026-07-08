Groom Carries Bride Through Flooded Wedding Venue After Heavy Rain In Indore: "Love Wins"

A wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has captured the internet's attention after heavy rain flooded the venue, forcing the groom to carry his bride in his arms through the water so they could complete their wedding rituals. The ceremony was held at a garden on CAT Road, where the couple, who had travelled from Delhi for the wedding, were set to tie the knot. However, relentless rain left the venue waterlogged before the celebrations could begin.

Videos from the wedding, now widely shared on social media, show the couple dressed in their wedding attire as they navigate the flooded venue. In one of the most heartwarming moments, the groom lifts the bride in his arms and carries her through the water towards the mandap and later to the dining area.

Watch the video here:

Despite the challenging conditions, the couple chose not to postpone their wedding. They completed all seven pheras while standing in ankle-deep water as rain continued to fall around them.

Guests, too, embraced the situation, carefully wading through the flooded venue to attend the ceremony and reach the dining area. Shoes and slippers could be seen floating in the water surrounding the mandap, adding to the surreal scenes from the celebration.

Notably, Indore has been lashed by continuous rainfall over the past several days, receiving more than half of its average July rainfall within the first week of the month. The downpour triggered widespread waterlogging across the city, including at the wedding venue, where nearly 1.5 to 2 feet of water had accumulated around the mandap.

The unusual wedding has since gone viral, with social media users praising the couple for refusing to let the weather dampen their special day. While many admired their cheerful attitude and determination, others called it a monsoon wedding they would never forget.

One user wrote, "Heavy rain flooded the wedding venue in Indore But it couldn't wash away the magic Instead, it made the moment even more romantic Groom carries the bride in his arms for the wedding rituals Love is truly in the air."

Another commented, "Heavy rains flooded the Roads but the determined groom carried his bride in his arms through the water to reach the mandap. Love and resilience win."