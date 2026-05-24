Watch: From Projector To Loft Bed, Chinese Hotel Room For Rs 1,100 Amazes Indian Internet Users

An Indian travel vlogger has gone viral after posting a video tour of a fully equipped duplex-style hotel room in Chengdu, China, costing just Rs 1,100 per night. The clip, shared on Instagram by creator Anant, left many social media users stunned by the range of premium amenities packed into the budget stay.

Located near the city centre of Chengdu, one of China's largest tier-2 economic hubs, the accommodation featured a compact loft-style layout with separate living and sleeping spaces. In the video, the vlogger compared Chengdu's scale and infrastructure to Ahmedabad, saying it was difficult to imagine finding similar centrally located accommodation at such a low price in India.

The room included several household conveniences rarely seen in budget hotels. Viewers were shown a private washing machine, refrigerator, induction stove, electric kettle, towels, a compact bathroom, a sofa seating area, and a large television setup. One of the standout features of the room was the upstairs loft bedroom, accessed by stairs and decorated with a chandelier. Near the sleeping area, the room also included a built-in projector system.

"One of the most interesting things," the vlogger said, was the projector setup. "Put up the projector screen here, connect your device, and watch whatever you want."

"This is what you get for Rs 1100 in China 🇨🇳. Despite inflation and expensive accommodation, still, the tourism industry is relatively cheaper in China. And this is not a small city. This is a very big city named Chengdu. And it is near the city centre," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The viral video quickly sparked discussion online, with many users comparing hospitality prices and urban infrastructure in India and China. Several users pointed out how Chinese tier-2 cities appear to offer significantly better value in terms of accommodation and rental costs.

One user wrote, "Bro, Chengdu might be smaller compared to China's biggest cities like Beijing and Shanghai — kind of like how Ahmedabad is compared to Mumbai or Bangalore — but honestly, if you compare Chengdu to almost any Indian city, even Mumbai or Bangalore, it's way better."

Another commented, "“That's a good thing better than indian hotels jaha per night 2500-2800 charge letey hai."

Earlier, YouTuber Advik had gone viral after showcasing a city-centre apartment in Wuhan available for around Rs 30,000 per month, prompting comparisons with rental prices in Indian tech hubs such as Bengaluru.