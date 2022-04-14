Viral Video: French Dancers Groove To Tip Tip Barsa Paani

A group of French dancers are making waves on social for recreating "Tip Tip Barsa Paani"

Bollywood music has always attracted people all over the world. A few days ago, a girl was seen dancing on Badshah's song at New York's Time Square, which became an instant hit on Instagram. Now, a group of French dancers are making waves on social for recreating "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi.

The hit number has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Anand Bakshi and the music is given by Viju Shah, Tanishq Bagchi.

Jika, the leader of the French dance troupe, performed the dance in an empty stadium. Jika has always amazed Indians with his Instagram videos where he can be seen grooving to Bollywood music. He captioned the video "Tip Tip vibes".

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, was a huge hit both domestically and internationally.

Jika uploaded the video two days ago and it has already been viewed over 90,000 times and received over 20,000 likes.

Jika also picked up the signature steps of the Bollywood song. He has previously posted many of his dancing videos on Instagram.

In a recent post of the dancer, he picked another Bollywood song "Dil Dooba" with a mashup of few other songs.



Last month, Saminder Singh Dhindsa, an Indian college student, won the hearts of social media users when he joined a group of people dancing on a sidewalk in Miami, Florida. Mr Dhindsa posted the video to Instagram. He was shown approaching a group of hip hop dancers on a Miami sidewalk. He burst into an impromptu dance after being invited to join them, which garnered applause from the audience.