Viral Video: Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Sings 'Channa Mereya' With Teammates, Anushka Sharma Responds

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues often keeps her followers updated about life on her Instagram handle. Recently, the woman cricketer shared a video of her singing Bollywood song 'Channa Mereya' with her Melbourne Stars teammates.

The video was jointly shared by her and the Instagram handle of Melbourne Stars. The cricketer is in Melbourne, Australia to play in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League. In the video, the cricketer can be seen playing a guitar and making her teammates sing the famous Bollywood song "Channa Mereya", originally sung by Arijit Singh. All of them are seated inside a bus.

The now viral video was captioned as. "Went a lil Desi with the Stars. How good are they at bollywood songs?! #ChannaMereya Also such a good win today!! We keep going @starsbbl #WBBL08"

Melbourne Stars had a six-wicket win over the Renegades in the Melbourne derby. Even though the Indian star player Jemimah departed for eight runs, she made sure to celebrate the victory in a fun and playful manner with her team off the field.

The song is from Karan Johar's directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', a blockbuster which was released in 2016. The song features actor Ranbir Kapoor, Fawad Khan and actress Anushka Sharma.

This viral video amassed over 1.9 lakh views and several reactions. Anushka Sharma responded to the adorable video and left a heart emoji. Cricketer Harleen Deol commented, "Hhahaha so cute," The official Instagram profile of Mumbai Indians also commented. "What's next on Jemi's playlist?"

Many internet users left heart emojis and appreciated Jemimah's singing skills. One user commented, "You should launch your music album as well." Another user added, "Jemi never fails to entertain." A third commented, "Jemi has made everyone an expert in Hindi now."

